Betty J. "Mammy" Mylan, 93, of Clarksville, died Thursday, July 2, 2020, in Rolling Meadows Nursing Home, Waynesburg.

She was born August 26, 1926, in Vanderbuilt, a daughter of the late Nelson R. and Melzena Lint Newell.

Betty was a 1944 graduate of Redstone Township High School.

She worked at Brichetti's Mercantile in Clarksville before working as an admission's clerk in the former Greene County Memorial Hospital, where she retired after 20 years.

Mammy, as she was lovingly known by everyone, enjoyed her family and sharing her faith with them. She was a Steeler fan and never missed watching the games on television. There wasn't a flower her green thumb wouldn't love and care for.

She was Protestant by faith.

Surviving are two sons, Barry (Bonnie) Mylan of Rices Landing and Gary (Genny) Mylan of Clarksville; three grandchildren, Lori (Nick) Gustovich, Barry (Darla) Mylan and Stacey (Jason) Dikun; seven great-grandchildren, Codie Dikun, Nicholas Gustovich, Colton Dikun, Aaron Mylan, Autumn Gustovich, Molly Mylan and Slavo Gustovich; a great-great-granddaughter, Stella Dikun.

Deceased, in addition to her parents, are two sisters, Thelma Newell and Ruby Newell; and two grandsons, Aaron Mylan and Joel Mylan.

In following CDC guidelines of wearing masks and social distancing, friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. on Sunday, July 5, in the Behm Funeral Home, 1477 Jefferson Road, Jefferson, PA 15344, Gregory P. Rohanna, supervisor, where services will be held at 1:30 p.m. Monday, July 6, with Pastor Betty Reicks officiating. Interment will follow in Greene County Memorial Park, Waynesburg.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Donnell House of Concordia Hospice, the American Cancer Society or a charity of your choice. Condolences may be expressed online at www.behm-funeralhomes.com