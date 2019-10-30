Betty J. Sheldon (1925 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Betty J. Sheldon.
Service Information
McIlvaine-Speakman Funeral Home Ltd.
27 Cherry Ave.
Houston, PA
15342
(724)-745-2350
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
McIlvaine-Speakman Funeral Home Ltd.
27 Cherry Ave.
Houston, PA 15342
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
McIlvaine-Speakman Funeral Home Ltd.
27 Cherry Ave.
Houston, PA 15342
View Map
Service
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
McIlvaine-Speakman Funeral Home Ltd.
27 Cherry Ave.
Houston, PA 15342
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Forest Lawn Gardens
McMurray., PA
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Betty J. Sheldon, 94, of Houston, died Tuesday, October 29, 2019, in Southmont of Presbyterian SeniorCare, Washington.

She was born April 2, 1925, a daughter of Harold and Margaret Rathbone Morrison.

Mrs. Sheldon was a graduate of Canonsburg High School.

She was a member of the First United Presbyterian Church in Houston.

Betty enjoyed knitting and spending time with her family and friends.

On October 6, 1951, she married Adelbert Sheldon who died February 23, 1997.

Surviving are two sons, Jeffrey A. Sheldon of McMurray and John R. Sheldon and wife Lori of Canonsburg; two granddaughters, Meghan Sandy (Patrick) and Kate Sheldon; a brother, Donald Morrison of Port Aransas, Texas; and several nieces and nephews.

Deceased are three brothers, John, Robert and Glenn Morrison.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday in McIlvaine-Speakman Funeral Home Ltd., Robert K. McIlvaine, owner/supervisor, 27 Cherry Avenue, Houston PA 15342, where services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, November 1. Interment will follow in Forest Lawn Gardens, McMurray.

Condolences may be left by viewing the obituary at www.mcilvaine-speakman.com.
Published in Observer-Reporter on Oct. 30, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.