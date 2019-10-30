Betty J. Sheldon, 94, of Houston, died Tuesday, October 29, 2019, in Southmont of Presbyterian SeniorCare, Washington.

She was born April 2, 1925, a daughter of Harold and Margaret Rathbone Morrison.

Mrs. Sheldon was a graduate of Canonsburg High School.

She was a member of the First United Presbyterian Church in Houston.

Betty enjoyed knitting and spending time with her family and friends.

On October 6, 1951, she married Adelbert Sheldon who died February 23, 1997.

Surviving are two sons, Jeffrey A. Sheldon of McMurray and John R. Sheldon and wife Lori of Canonsburg; two granddaughters, Meghan Sandy (Patrick) and Kate Sheldon; a brother, Donald Morrison of Port Aransas, Texas; and several nieces and nephews.

Deceased are three brothers, John, Robert and Glenn Morrison.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday in McIlvaine-Speakman Funeral Home Ltd., Robert K. McIlvaine, owner/supervisor, 27 Cherry Avenue, Houston PA 15342, where services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, November 1. Interment will follow in Forest Lawn Gardens, McMurray.

Condolences may be left by viewing the obituary at www.mcilvaine-speakman.com.