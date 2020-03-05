Betty J. Strawn (1934 - 2020)
Service Information
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Service
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
11:00 AM
Obituary
Betty J. Strawn, 86, of Washington, passed away peacefully Monday, March 2, 2020, in her home, surrounded by family.

She was born February 25, 1934, in Prosperity, a daughter of the late Miller Strawn and Ruth Thomas Strawn.

Betty was a 1952 graduate of Trinity High School.

She was a member of Mt. Hermon Church, where she played guitar.

Betty enjoyed knitting, crocheting and sewing. She was very artistic and enjoyed making her own clothes.

She loved her family and her two dogs, Timmy and Jackie.

Surviving are a brother, Robert M. (Nellie) Strawn of Prosperity; a sister, Kathryn (Ted) Beer of Muncie, Ind.; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday in William G. Neal Funeral Homes Ltd., 925 Allison Avenue, Washington, where services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 7, with Pastor Steven Ramey officiating. Burial will follow in Prosperity Cemetery.

Additional information and a guest book are available at www.NealFuneralHome.com.
Published in Observer-Reporter on Mar. 5, 2020
