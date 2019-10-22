Betty J. Vigliotti, 90, of Monongahela, died Sunday, October 20, 2019, in Monongahela Valley Hospital. She was born July 4, 1929, in Peters Township, the daughter of John Woodrow and Rebecca Helen Lytle Cushey.

Betty was a doting grandmother and great-grandmother who enjoyed the simple things in life. She spent time volunteering at the food bank in Finleyville and looked forward to her gab sessions at the Monongahela High Rise with her lady friends, especially, Jessie, Thelma and Rose. Betty will truly be missed by her family and friends.

She is survived by her son, Joseph J. Vigliotti and wife Patricia; 10 grandchildren, Matthew Vigliotti and wife Nancy, Michael Vigliotti and girlfriend, Kimberly Campbell, Mark Vigliotti, Michelle Latshang and husband Jigmed, Anthony Vigliotti and wife Kristin, Giovanni Vigliotti and wife Whitney, Anna, Bianca, Joshua and Brandon Vigliotti; eight great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Vigliotti, who died October 15, 1980; two sons, Daniel and Russell Vigliotti; five sisters; and three brothers.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, October 23, in Frye Funeral Home Inc., 427 West Main Street, Monongahela, where services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, October 24. Interment will follow in Finleyville Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation to in Betty's memory.

