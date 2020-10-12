Betty Jane Bedilion Yoders, 62, of Waynesburg, died at 5:15 a.m. Sunday, October 11, 2020, at the home of her daughter Tera, following a three-year illness.

She was born Monday, March 24, 1958, in Waynesburg, a daughter of the late Arthur H. Bedilion and Haddie Dale Lippencott Bedilion.

Betty was a member of the Fairall United Methodist Church. She enjoyed gardening and canning. Betty especially enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren. For several years she worked for Norge Village Laundry in Waynesburg. She later worked for Pennsylvania Department of Transportation on the sign crew, retiring in 2014.

Her husband, John E. Yoders, whom she married September 11, 2008, died February 8, 2010.

Surviving are two daughters, Bianca (Wes) Simpson of Waynesburg and Tera (Shawn) Adamson of Brave; five grandchildren, Brysen and Brylee Simpson, Grace Adamson, Ambrose and Aydan Adamson; one sister, Ena Shawley of Carmichaels; two brothers, Arthur H. Bedilion Jr. of Waynesburg and Daniel F. Bedilion of Carmichaels; and several nieces and nephews.

Deceased are two sisters, Barbara Bedilion and Kay Bedilion, who died in infancy; four brothers, Arthur Dale Bedilion, who died in infancy, Delbert E. Bedilion, Charles S. Bedilion and Gary L. Bedilion.

It was Betty's request to have no public visitation or services. There will be a public celebration of life for all family and friends from 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, October 13, at the Valley View Farm, 108 Orndorff Road, Waynesburg, PA 15370. In following with the CDC COVID-19 mandates, it is asked that everyone wear a mask and practice social distancing.

Milliken and Throckmorton Funeral Home, Inc., Daryl L. Throckmorton, Owner/Director, 197 N. Maiden Street, Waynesburg, PA 15370, have been entrusted with her arrangements. Private burial will be in Smith Cemetery, Jefferson Township, Greene County, with Pastor Lanfer Simpson officiating. Information is online at www.milliken-throckmortonfh.com.