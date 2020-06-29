Betty Jane Bell Fisher, 94, of Houston, died Saturday, June 27, 2020, in Premier Washington Health Center.

She was born March 11, 1926, in Washington, a daughter of the late Joseph Harrison Bell and Margaret Jane Clemens Bell.

Betty was a homemaker who enjoyed taking care of her children and family.

She was a member of Friendship Community Church.

Surviving are five children, Jane (Harry) Curtis of Marianna, Jeri L. (Doug) Hough of Houston, James A. (Nancy) Fisher of Washington, Richard W. Fisher of Canonsburg, and Robert W. (Jill) Fisher of Lexington, N. C.; two brothers, John (Elsie) Bell of Washington and Tony (Barb) Bell of Washington; 12 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Deceased are her former husband, Arthur Lee Fisher, who died June 2, 1980; two brothers, Harry and Charles Bell; and five sisters, Christina Valentine, Mary Wesley, Helen Morris, Eva Kelley and Anna Allen.

Friends will be received from 1 till 4 p.m., the time of service, Tuesday, June 30, in William G. Neal Funeral Homes, Ltd., 925 Allison Avenue, Washington. Memorial contributions may be made to American Cancer Society, 320 Bilmar Drive, Pittsburgh, PA 15205.

Additional information and guest book are available online at www.NealFuneralHome.com.