1/1
Betty Jane "Babe" Bevec
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Betty's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Betty Jane "Babe" Bevec, 88, of Canonsburg, passed away peacefully Wednesday, July 29, 2020. She was born October 4, 1931, in Canonsburg, a daughter of the late Michael Angelo and Amelia Maffio Marino.

Mrs. Bevec lived her entire life in Canonsburg, where she graduated from Canonsburg High School. She was a faithful, lifelong member of the St. Patrick Roman Catholic worship site of St. Oscar Romero Parish in Canonsburg.

In her youth, Babe was employed at the former RCA plant and was a dedicated wife, mother and grandmother.

On May 24, 1951, she married Anthony C. "Tony" Bevec Jr., who passed away April 22, 2017, after 64 years of marriage.

Left behind to cherish her memory are her devoted son, Anthony G. Bevec and his wife, Carol of Canonsburg; beloved granddaughters Natalie (Andy) Dodds and Nicollette Bevec, both of Pittsburgh; her best friend and sister, Michele "Mickey" North and her husband, Donald "Hoss" North, their children Erin (Aaron) Dean and Ryan (Holly) North; and several nieces and nephews.

Deceased, in addition to her husband and parents, are her dear daughter, Nina Marie Bevec Bean, who passed away July 26, 2003; and her brother, Angelo "Baker" Marino, who passed away January 6, 2009.

Friends and family are welcome from 3 to 8 p.m. Friday, July 31, in Salandra Funeral and Cremation Services, Inc., Joseph P. Salandra LFD, owner/supervisor, 304 West Pike Street, Canonsburg, 724-745-8120, where departing prayers will be recited at 9:40 a.m. Saturday, August 1. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday in the St. Patrick Worship Site of St. Oscar Romaro Parish, 317 West Pike Street, Canonsburg. Private interment will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, August 4, in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies, Cecil Township.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, masks must be worn at the funeral home and in church, and visitation will be limited to 25 persons at a time, due to Pennsylvania state restrictions.

To view or extend condolences, visit www.salandrafunerals.com.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Observer-Reporter on Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
31
Visitation
03:00 - 08:00 PM
Salandra Funeral and Cremation Services, Inc.
Send Flowers
AUG
1
Prayer Service
09:30 AM
Salandra Funeral and Cremation Services, Inc.
Send Flowers
AUG
1
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Patrick Worship Site of St. Oscar Romaro Parish
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Salandra Funeral and Cremation Services, Inc.
304 West Pike St
Canonsburg, PA 15317
724-745-8120
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved