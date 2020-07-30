Betty Jane "Babe" Bevec, 88, of Canonsburg, passed away peacefully Wednesday, July 29, 2020. She was born October 4, 1931, in Canonsburg, a daughter of the late Michael Angelo and Amelia Maffio Marino.

Mrs. Bevec lived her entire life in Canonsburg, where she graduated from Canonsburg High School. She was a faithful, lifelong member of the St. Patrick Roman Catholic worship site of St. Oscar Romero Parish in Canonsburg.

In her youth, Babe was employed at the former RCA plant and was a dedicated wife, mother and grandmother.

On May 24, 1951, she married Anthony C. "Tony" Bevec Jr., who passed away April 22, 2017, after 64 years of marriage.

Left behind to cherish her memory are her devoted son, Anthony G. Bevec and his wife, Carol of Canonsburg; beloved granddaughters Natalie (Andy) Dodds and Nicollette Bevec, both of Pittsburgh; her best friend and sister, Michele "Mickey" North and her husband, Donald "Hoss" North, their children Erin (Aaron) Dean and Ryan (Holly) North; and several nieces and nephews.

Deceased, in addition to her husband and parents, are her dear daughter, Nina Marie Bevec Bean, who passed away July 26, 2003; and her brother, Angelo "Baker" Marino, who passed away January 6, 2009.

Friends and family are welcome from 3 to 8 p.m. Friday, July 31, in Salandra Funeral and Cremation Services, Inc., Joseph P. Salandra LFD, owner/supervisor, 304 West Pike Street, Canonsburg, 724-745-8120, where departing prayers will be recited at 9:40 a.m. Saturday, August 1. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday in the St. Patrick Worship Site of St. Oscar Romaro Parish, 317 West Pike Street, Canonsburg. Private interment will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, August 4, in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies, Cecil Township.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, masks must be worn at the funeral home and in church, and visitation will be limited to 25 persons at a time, due to Pennsylvania state restrictions.

