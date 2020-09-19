Betty Jane "Peggy" Boothe died peacefully, September 15, 2020, in the presence of her daughter, Gail.

She was born October 17, 1933, in Clairton, a daughter of the late Arthur Parsons and Gladys Penn Parsons.

She had been a resident of Bentleyville for most of her life, but was living in Fredericktown recently.

Peggy worked as a presser for Bobbie Brooks.

Her happiest hours were spent with her daughter or working in her flower garden while talking with her neighbors, Kathy Templeton and Skip Lindamood. She loved all animals, especially her pets. She kept busy creating beautiful mosaics and other crafts. She blessed the lives of those who knew her with kindness and compassion.

She is survived by her daughter, Gail (Larry) Mayton of Fredericktown; two grandchildren, Greg (Rosy) Mayton of Lafayette, Indiana and Shannon (Scott) Brown of Monongahela; two great-grandchildren, Mason Brown and Christopher Mayton; many nieces and nephews. She was especially close to her niece, Lavern Starr.

Peggy was predeceased by her siblings, Elizabeth Penn and Joseph Parsons; and her ex-husband, Dale C. Boothe.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Greenlee's Fredericktown Funeral Home, 42 Bank Street, Fredericktown. A private burial will take place at a later date in the Richland Cemetery in Dravosburg. Memorials can be made to the Washington Area Humane Society, P.O. Box 66, Eighty Four, PA 15330.

