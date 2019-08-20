Betty Jane Sauer, 90, of Somerset, formerly of McMurray, passed Saturday, August 17, 2019, at her home. Born April 28, 1929, in Pittsburgh, she was a daughter of the late Ethel Flood. She is also preceded in death by her husband, John E. Sauer; son Ronald Dwayne Sauer; great-granddaughter Olivia Van Deusen; and great-grandson Kirk Moniger.

Betty is survived by her children, Janet Sauer Peters and husband Norm of Somerset, John L. "Sonny" Sauer and wife Frances Speigel of Leland, N.C., Jeffrey Earl Sauer of Mt. Washington, Diane Kvasnicka Muniz and husband Mark of Norwood, Colo., and Louis F. Sauer of Canonsburg; grandchildren Becca Van Deusen Shaulis, Mathew Van Deusen, John Sauer Jr., Deanne Montgomery, Kristen Sauer, Crystal Sauer-Reyes, Brandon Sauer, Austin Sauer, Teya Kvasnicka, Travis Kvasnicka and Jessie Sauer; and numerous great-grandchildren.

Betty was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star, The Red Hat Society and the Somerset Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary. She enjoyed many summer days with her family at Lake Stonycreek, and later in life traveled extensively with her late husband, John. She enjoyed playing bingo, doing puzzles, and playing word games with her friends. She was dearly loved by her children and grandchildren, and will be greatly missed by them.

Friends will be received from 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday, August 24, with a service to follow at 2 p.m. at Miller Funeral Home and Crematory, Somerset, with Pastor Pamela Custer officiating. Interment will be private. Memorial contributions in lieu of flowers may be sent to In Touch Hospice at P.O. Box 1173, Somerset, PA 15501.