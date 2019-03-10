Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Betty Jane Williams.

Betty Jane Williams, 91, of Paris Pa., passed away March 7, 2019 at McMurray Hills Manor, McMurray.

Betty was born on February 8, 1928, in Burgettstown. She was the daughter of the late Royal B. and Mary Boyle Reinhart.

Betty graduated from Union High School. She then worked at RCA in Washington and later at Collier Steel, Colliers W.Va.

Betty was a homemaker, loved to be around her family and friends, and sitting on her front porch. She enjoyed watching the deer in her back yard, and seeing the horses along Route 18 to Washington. Her favorite TV shows were the Hallmark Channel, Jeopardy and the Pittsburgh Pirates. She loved to listen to and watch Donny O'Donnell and the Celtic Women.

Betty was preceded in death by her husband, James Williams, Jr.; and two siblings, Lorraine Manger and Richard "Dick" Reinhart.

Betty is survived by her children, John (Carol) Lochran of Grant, Ala.., Roy (Peggy) Locharn of Burgettstown, Carol (Ron) Trombulak of Hopewell Township, and Karen Lochran of Paris; four grandchildren; five great- grandchildren; and one great-great-granddaughter, several nieces, nephews and many friends as well as her dog, Pistachio and cat, Sammy.

Friends and family will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m., Monday, March 11, at Young Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc. 23 Erie Mine Road, Burgettstown, PA 15021, 724-947-2049. www.youngfhinc.com Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, March 12, at the funeral home. Interment to follow at Grandview Cemetery, Florence. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Washington Humane Society.