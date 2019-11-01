Betty Jane Zur, 89, of Peters Township, passed away Wednesday, October 30, 2019, with her family by her side.

She was the beloved wife of the late Joseph Zur; loving mother of Linda Zur, Joseph Zur Jr. and Nancy (Scott) Nastold; proud grandmother of Stephanie and Michael Zur and Jennifer Nastold; great-grandmother of Victor Pinkston.

Betty was a homemaker her whole life, and always took care of her family. She also had an immense love for all animals. Betty will truly be missed by all.

Funeral arrangements by Beinhauers. Friends and family are welcome from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at 2828 Washington Road, where a funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, November 2. Interment to follow in Finleyville Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the , 444 Liberty Avenue #1300, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, American Diabetes Association, 112 Washington Place #1520, Pittsburgh, PA 15219 or Animal Friends, 562 Camp Horne Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15237. Please add or view tributes at www.beinhauer.com.