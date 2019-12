Betty Jayne Chatman, 88, of Washington passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 26, 2019.

Friends will be received from 2. until 8 p.m. Monday, December 30, in the Warco-Falvo Funeral Home, Inc. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, December 31, in the funeral home. Interment will follow in Forest Lawn Gardens.

A complete obituary will follow in Sunday's edition of the Observer-Reporter.