Betty Jean Dugan, 91, of Greensboro, died Friday, May 15, 2020, in J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital, Morgantown, W.Va., following a brief illness.She was born March 26, 1929, in Masontown, a daughter of the late James C. and Elizabeth Williamson Howard.Mrs. Dugan was a 1948 graduate of Mapletown High School and lived in the Greensboro area all of her life. She was an avid bowler and loved to play cards, especially a friendly game of poker.Mrs. Dugan was a lifelong member of the former Holy Family Catholic Church in Greensboro, where she taught CCD for over thirty years, and a current member of the St. Matthias Parish.She was the epitome of a perfect grandmother, one who adored her grandchildren.On October 15, 1949, she married Warner Lee Dugan, who died March 6, 2003.Surviving are a son, Christopher L. (Deborah) Dugan of Canonsburg; three grandchildren, Brian, Mark and Elizabeth Dugan, all of Canonsburg; and a great-granddaughter, Emmeline Ann McCluskey, who was "the light of her life." Also surviving are a goddaughter, Marlaina Stevenson of Greensboro, and several nieces and nephews.Deceased, in addition to her husband and parents, is a son, Mark Warner Dugan.Arrangements are private and private entombment will take place at Greene County Memorial Park, Morgan Township.Arrangements are under the direction of Yoskovich Funeral Home, Carmichaels.For additional information and to sign the guest book, visit www.YoskovichFH.com.





Published in Observer-Reporter on May 17, 2020.
May 17, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Janice & Marty Yoskovich
