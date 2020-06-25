Betty Jean Humbert
1927 - 2020
Betty Jean Humbert, 93, of Washington, died Tuesday, June 23, 2020, in Premier Washington Health Center.

She was born June 8, 1927, in Washington, a daughter of the late William Dixon Roberts and Hilda Elizabeth Bennington Roberts Cahill.

Mrs. Humbert graduated from Washington High School and worked as an operator for Bell Telephone Company. She also worked for Brockway Glass #7.

Mrs. Humbert was a member of West Washington United Methodist Church, American Legion Ladies Auxiliary and The Washington Hospital Auxiliary.

On September 9, 1946, she married Thomas S. Humbert Jr., who died July 11, 1996.

Surviving are a son, William R. Humbert of Steubenville, Ohio; a daughter, Jo Anne (Jeff) LaBella of Washington; seven grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Deceased are a son, Thomas S. Humbert III; a sister, Mary Ellen Winfield; and two brothers, Don Roberts and an infant brother, William E. Roberts.

At the request of the deceased, there will be no public visitation or service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Concordia Hospice, 10 Leet Street, Washington, PA 15301.

Arrangements have been entrusted to William G. Neal Funeral Homes, Ltd., Washington.

Additional information and guest book are available at www.NealFuneralHome.com.







Published in Observer-Reporter on Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
William G. Neal Funeral Homes, Ltd. - Washington
925 Allison Avenue
Washington, PA 15301
(724) 225-8122
