Betty Jean "Doll" Lesneski, 86, of McDonald, died Thursday, May 23, 2019.

She was born December 27, 1932, in Sturgeon, a daughter of the late Frank and Helen Petel Garcia.

Mrs. Lesneski was a homemaker.

She had an artistic side and enjoyed painting and drawing. She also enjoyed baking, gardening and reading.

On August, 11, 1952, she married Frank Lesneski, who died January 29, 2015.

Surviving are a daughter, Lynn (Warren) Clark of McDonald; two sons, David (Jo-Ellyn) Lesneski of McDonald and Brian Lesneski of Cherry Valley; three sisters, Dolores Talmonti of Carnegie, Virginia Scopel of Florence and Clara (Regis) Curtis of Hickory; two brothers, Daniel Garcia of McDonald and Frank Garcia of Phoenix, Ariz.; 12 grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.

Deceased are a son, Frank (surviving wife Linda of Niagara Falls, N.Y.) Lesneski; two daughters, Marion Lesneski and Helene Cooper; three sisters, Ellen Degenkolb, Rosemarie Metalik and Christine Reese; and a brother, John Garcia.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday in Nation Funeral Home Inc., 220 East Lincoln Avenue, McDonald, where a blessing service will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 29, with the Rev. Harry Bielewicz, pastor of St. Alphonsus Roman Catholic Church, officiating. Burial will follow in St. Patrick Cemetery, Noblestown.

