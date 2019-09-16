Betty Jean Reeder, 78, of Eighty Four, passed away peacefully in her home, surrounded by her loving family Friday, September 13, 2019.

She was born March 29, 1941, to the late William and Emilia Frazier in McDonald.

On September 21, 1981, she married John C. Reeder, who passed away November 26, 2008, after her first husband, Edward Randour Sr.

Betty's family was most important to her. She was an avid antique collector and flea marketeer. She enjoyed spending time gardening and working outdoors. Important to Betty was making over 50 blankets for the homeless and needy. Her animals, as many as 5 dogs and 2 cats, were also well loved. Her family will miss her cooking, laughter and tender care.

Left to cherish Betty's memory are her children Carrie and Bob Amic, Ed and Kathy Randour, Tammie Hampe and Greg Filosi, Judy Lander and Bill Eiler, Alan and Sharon DePaoli, Matt Reeder and Jordan Broderick; her stepchildren Joel and Rilla Reeder, Susan and William Kurtz, Ken and Debra Reeder, Dennis and Beverly Reeder, the late Johnny Reeder and David Reeder. Also surviving are 17 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren; her siblings James Frazier, Lucy Hawk, Jackie O'Rourke, Sally VanGysel, the late Margie McKindley, William Frazier Jr. and Patsy McCaffrey.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday in Salandra Funeral Service Inc., Joseph P. Salandra, owner/ supervisor, 304 West Pike Street, Canonsburg, 724-745-8120. Interment and service will begin at 12:30 p.m. Thursday, September 19, in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies. Everyone is asked to arrive by 12:15. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Washington Area Humane Society. To view or extend condolences, visit www.salandrafunerals.com.