Betty Jean Smith, 88, of Pittsburgh, went home with her Lord Sunday, October 27, 2019.

The Lord blessed us with her presence when she was born April 25, 1931, in Houston, to the late Ephraim James Alford and Ozie Lena Starr Alford.

Betty Jean graduated from Chartiers-Houston High School. She worked as a secretary and then at RCA in Meadow Lands, until the plant closing in 1984. Since that time, she worked for Aramark and cleaned until completely retiring. Her passion was mainly loving and investing her life into her family.

She was a member of Mt. Olive Baptist Church and the Sweet Lorraine Club.

Surviving are daughters Kimberly Young and Karla Jean Smith of California. She was preceded in death by son Herbert Smith III.

Also surviving is sister Dorothy Lacy. Brothers and sister preceding her in death were Ephraim Alford Jr., Thomas Alford, Walter Alford and Nellie Alford Jenkins.

She is survived by five grandchildren, Jerome Smith, Angel Davenport, Rickelle Young, Christopher Bennett and Ashante Fed; 10 great-grandchildren (their "GG"); as well as several nieces and nephews.

A service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, November 2, in Mt. Olive Baptist Church, 120 Greenside Avenue, Canonsburg, PA 15317.