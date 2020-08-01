Betty Jenkins, 84, of Madison, Ala., formerly Houston, passed away July 27, 2020.

She was born November 119, 1935, in Pittsburgh, a daughter of George and Betty Dunn Riggs.

Betty was a 1953 graduate of Canonsburg High School and for many years worked in the Alumni Office at Washington and Jefferson College in Washington.

She enjoyed travel, loved all things British, especially a good cup of tea. She loved every moment she could spend at the beach and took great joy in watching almost any football game, especially the Steelers. She was an avid reader and volunteered at every library she could. She was a member of the Central Presbyterian Church in Huntsville, Ala. where she was active in Bible studies and ministries of compassion and fellowship.

On January 3, 1958, she married Robert C. "Joe" Jenkins, her husband of 52 years, who died March 25, 2010.

Surviving are two sons, Jeffery Jenkins (Susan) of Wayne, Ill. and Randall Jenkins (Judith) of Madison, Ala.; one grandson, Joshua Latour; four granddaughters, Leah, Kate and Abby Jenkins and Grace Gray (Dakota); one great-granddaughter, Everly; her sister, Jaquelin Dornan of Raleigh, N.C.; niece, Jodie Hinge (Joe); and nephew, John Dornan (Deb).

She will be missed by her family and many longtime friends, especially those in the Houston area.

Plans for a memorial service are on hold given the present health guidelines.