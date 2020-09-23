Betty Kay Riding Micle, 90, of Bulger, passed away peacefully Sunday, September 20, 2020, in Paulin's Personal Care Home, McDonald.

Kay was born August 1, 1930, in St. George, Utah, a daughter of Robert Lister and Zoe Gates Riding.

A devoted homemaker, Kay enjoyed sewing and crocheting, especially making clothing and gifts for family and friends. Painting was her passion. One of her most memorable accomplishments involved creating the logo for the Burgettstown Community Senior Center. In addition, Kay represented Burgettstown in the Senior Arts competition. She was particularly proud that her painting "placed" for an award and her painting was chosen to hang in the State Capital building of Harrisburg.

Kay's family lovingly called her "cybermom" because she became interested in PC technology to a point that she owned and used several electronic gadgets: PC, iPad, iPhone, to name a few. She also taught PC classes at the Burgettstown Community Senior Center. Kay enjoyed people and was known for her gift of friendship. Most importantly, Kay was a caring wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother – her family meant everything to her.

Surviving are her children, Charles (Joann) Micle Jr., Tina (John) Nagode, Anthony K. "Tony" (Sharon) Micle; and daughter-in-law Carol Micle; grandchildren Erica Nagode, Christian Micle, Franklin Micle, Laura Ann Micle, Tony Micle Jr. and Chuck (Stephanie) Micle; great-grandchildren Elizabeth Rayne Hull, Maddie Micle and Charlie Micle.

Along with her parents, Kay was preceded in death by her loving husband, Charles Micle Sr. (2011); son Frank Robert Micle; five brothers, Jack, Ralph, Merle, Robert and Frank; and one sister, Laura.

In lieu of flowers, Kay requested donations be given to Boys Town, P.O. Box 6000, Boys Town, NE 68010 (1-800-217-3700/ www.boystown.org).

Friends and family will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, September 23, and from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m., the time of a blessing service, Thursday, September 24, in Thomas-Little Funeral Service, Inc., 106 St. John Street, Midway (724-796-3031). Interment will follow at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies.