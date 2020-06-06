Betty L. Doak, 80, of Bedford, Texas, formerly of Washington, died Sunday, May 31, 2020, in Texas Health HEB Hospital, Bedford.

She was born March 18, 1940, in Metz, W.Va., a daughter of the late James Edwin Hinerman and Aretta Louise Wilson Hinerman.

Mrs. Doak was a 1959 graduate of Hickory High School and worked as a supervisor at The Arc. She loved popcorn and enjoyed shopping, playing cards and dominoes and watching the Hallmark Channel.

Mrs. Doak was a member of Abundant Life Baptist Church.

In November 1963, she married James Joseph Markish, who died in May 1975.

On July 30, 1978, she married William R. Doak, who died September 23, 2017.

Surviving are a son, Robbie Doak (Stephanie) of Pittsburgh; a daughter, Marie Lorraine Markish-Lane (Jeff) of Bedford, Texas; two brothers, Glen Robert Hinerman of Forest Lake, Calif., and David Lee Hinerman of Washington; and many nieces and nephews.

Deceased are a sister, Twila Hawke, and three brothers, Gail Francis "Pooch" Hinerman, James Leon Hinerman and John Allen Hinerman.

Visitation will be held from noon to 1 p.m., the time of a funeral service, Tuesday, June 9, in Abundant Life Baptist Church, 269 Cameron Road, Washington, with Pastor George Garancosky and Pastor Rick Bruckner co-officiating.

Arrangements are entrusted to William G. Neal Funeral Homes Ltd., 925 Allison Avenue, Washington, PA 15301.

