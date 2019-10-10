Betty "Louise" Livingood, 84, of Washington, died Tuesday, October 8, 2019, in Transitions Healthcare.

She was born November 2, 1934, in Time ("Dogtown"), Morris Township, Greene County, a daughter of the late Meek Alfred and Wilda Florence Clutter Conkey.

Louise was a 1953 graduate of Waynesburg High School, where she was a class representative and junior varsity cheerleader.

Mrs. Livingood worked in the cafeteria at WEEP, in the Washington School District, where she retired following 24 years of service.

A member of Glenn Street Free Methodist Church, Louise helped in the Sunday school and the nursery.

She was a word-search enthusiast and a great cook and baker but, most of all, she enjoyed the time spent with her family.

On October 18, 1954, she married George H. Livingood, with whom she would have shared 65 wonderful years of marriage next week.

Surviving are a son, Gary G. (Judy) Livingood of Washington; a granddaughter, Tami Pearson of Canonsburg; two great-grandsons, Gavin and Ethan Pearson; as well as several nieces and nephews.

Deceased are a son, Terry Mark Livingood, who died January 31, 1980; a grandson, Michael David Livingood, who died October 2, 2018; infant twin grandsons; and four siblings, Thomas Conkey, Jean Wolfe, Doris Ealy and Donna Crouse.

Friends will be received from 10 to noon, the hour of service, Saturday, October 12, in William G. Neal Funeral Homes Ltd., 925 Allison Avenue, Washington, with the Rev. Doug Keith officiating. Burial will follow in Enon Cemetery.

