Betty Loretta Wright Shriver, 87, of Waynesburg, died at 2:25 p.m. Wednesday, October 21, 2020, in the Rolling Meadows Nursing Home in Waynesburg.

She was born Friday, February 24, 1933, in Waynesburg, a daughter of the late Edwin Wright and Evelyn L. Myers Wright.

Mrs. Shriver was a member of the First Church of the Nazarene in Waynesburg. Loretta especially enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren. She was a former bus driver for Laidlaw Bus Company in Waynesburg for 23 years where she was affectionately known as Aunt Loretta to all the students that rode her bus.

Her husband, Charles W. Shriver, whom she married April 12, 1952, died April 23, 2004.

Surviving are three sons, Lee E. Shriver of Waynesburg, Charles B. Shriver of Graysville and John D. Shriver of Waynesburg; 12 grandchildren, Betty Jo Black, Scott Shriver, Genevieve Stewart, Edwin Shriver, Felicia Hurley, Stephanie Shriver, Lona Shriver, Wayne Shriver, Bryon Shriver, Zach Shriver, Lee Shriver Jr. and Destiny Shriver; 20 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren; one sister, Helen Vernon of Milton-Freewater, Ore.; and several nieces and nephews.

Deceased are one daughter, Melodie K. Stewart; one sister, Delores Russell; two brothers, Richard Wright and Raymond Wright.

Friends will be received from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, October 24, in the Milliken and Throckmorton Funeral Home, Inc., Daryl L. Throckmorton Owner/Director, 197 N. Maiden Street, Waynesburg, PA 15370, where private services will be conducted with Rev. John Poling and Pastor Scott Blair officiating. Private burial will be in Rosemont Cemetery, Rogersville. Information is available at www.milliken-throckmortonfh.com.