Betty Lou Gregor (1950 - 2019)
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
William G. Neal Funeral Homes,Ltd. - Washington
925 Allison Avenue
Washington, PA 15301
View Map
Obituary
Betty Lou Gregor, 68 of Washington, died Thursday, July 4, 2019, at UPMC-Presbyterian Hospital, Pittsburgh.

She was born December 12, 1950, in Washington, the daughter of the late Harry Henry Hilpert and Matilda Plumeret Hilpert.

Betty enjoyed crocheting and dogs and was an animal lover.

Surviving are four sons, Michael Hilpert, Richard "David" Hilpert, Brian (Bobbi Jo) Novak and Steven Gregor; two sisters, Pat and Flo; six grandchildren, David, Jessica, Jacob, Haley, Brennan and Baylie; and several nieces and nephews.

Deceased are her companion, George Martin; five siblings, Ann, Sylvia, Dorothy, Mary and Eddie "Junior."

Friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, July 8, at William G. Neal Funeral Homes Ltd., 925 Allison Avenue, Washington.

Additional information and a guest book are available at www.NealFuneralHome.com.
Published in Observer-Reporter on July 7, 2019
