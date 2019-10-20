Betty Lou Wagers, 86, of Washington, died Friday, October 18, 2019, in Southmont of Presbyterian Senior Care.

She was born February 1, 1933, in Washington, a daughter of the late Alice Smith Crawford.

Mrs. Wagers was a member of Faith United Presbyterian Church and the Arms Club.

She worked at Matthew's on Main Street in Washington for more than 30 years and volunteered her time with the Duncan Miller Society and the March of Dimes.

She enjoyed bowling and going to the beach.

On October 30, 1949, she married Henry W. Wagers, who died September 18, 2009.

Surviving are three children, Linda (Ed) Paul of Washington, Nancy (John) Baumgartner of Wellsburg, W.Va., and Robert (Kim) Wagers of Washington; three siblings, Shirley (Jack) Cole of Arkansas, Florine St. Clair of Washington and Jay Crawford of Washington; eight grandchildren, Nichole (Marc) Magleitta, Edward (Megan) Paul, Christina (Derek) Sliday, Steffanie (Bill) Rhoades, Amy (Trevor) Smith, Nathan (Lisa) Wagers, Ashley (Nick) Carson and April Baumgartner; 10 great-grandchildren, Amber, Gwen, Melena, Taydum, Rory, Harper, Noah, Avery, Nora and Olivia; and numerous nieces, nephews and extended family members.

Deceased are a son, David L. Wagers; a granddaughter, Jennifer L. Wagers; a brother, Joe Crawford; and a sister who died in infancy, Margaret Pettit.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, October 23, and from 10 to 11 a.m., the time of service, Thursday, October 24, in William G. Neal Funeral Homes, Ltd., 925 Allison Avenue, Washington, with Linda Webster of Faith United Presbyterian Church officiating. Burial will follow in Washington Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Southmont of Presbyterian Senior Care, 835 South Main Street, Washington, PA 15301, or to Gateway Hospice, 95 West Beau Street, Suite 510, Washington, PA 15301.

