Betty R. "Nanny" Day, 81, of Washington, died Friday, May 24, 2019, in Premier Washington Rehabilitation and Nursing Center.

She was born February 4, 1938, in Washington, a daughter of the late Norman and Hazel Loar Crumrine.

She attended Washington schools and went on to work for Brockway Glass and cleaning local homes.

She enjoyed her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, as well as maintaining an immaculate home.

She is survived by a son, Randy Lee (Virginia) Day of Ft. Lauderdale, Fla.; a daughter, Sherri (Doug) Denman of Washington; and a sister, Eileen Davis of Manassas, Va.

She is also survived by five grandchildren, Jessica (Michael) White, Samantha McAdams, Jeff Day, Michelle (Mitchell) Shablesky and Ryan (Hope) Day, as well as four great-grandchildren, Nolan and Hannah White, Walter Shablesky and Mickey McAdams.

Deceased, in addition to her parents, are three brothers, Homer, Bob and Bill Crumrine, and Louise Perrine.

Friends were received Tuesday in Nichol Funeral Home, 1873 East Maiden Street, Washington, where a service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 29, with the Rev. Susan Petritis officiating. Interment will follow in Washington Cemetery.

