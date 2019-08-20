Betty Ruth Watson Moore, 87, of Beallsville, passed away Sunday, August 18, 2019, in the Residence at Hilltop, Monongahela.

She was born October 25, 1931, in Waynesburg, a daughter of the late Ralph R. and Agnes L. Waters Watson.

Betty was a 1949 graduate of West Greene High School, where she was a majorette.

She served in the Army Air Corps in 1950, during the Korean War.

Betty resided in Claysville for 19 years before moving to Beallsville in 1979.

On April 3, 1958, she married Louis Jacob Moore. They celebrated 61 years of marriage.

Mrs. Moore held many positions during her 87 years. She worked at various drug stores in Waynesburg, was employed as an ESEA aide for McGuffey School District and as a contract driver for students with special needs for Bentworth School District.

She attended Mon Valley Vo-Tech earning a certificate as a medical assistant.

Betty was a charter member of Bentleyville Lioness Club and enjoyed her friends at weekly card club. She also enjoyed traveling with her husband and good friends Ed and Betty Bular. They traveled to many U.S. destinations, such as Hawaii and Alaska, and various European countries.

She loved sports, especially watching those played by her children and grandchildren. She loved the Pittsburgh Steelers and family get-togethers, where she was requested to make her spaghetti, Texas sheet cake or her famous potato salad.

Recently, she enjoyed reading, playing cards and bingo with her friends at the Residence at Hilltop, where she resided since March 1, 2019.

Surviving are a son, Doug Wilson (Tina) of St. Clairsville, Ohio; two daughters, Karen Carson (Kit) of Brownsville and Lisa Kuhns (Jeff) of Millerstown; daughter-in-law Terri Moore of Beallsville; eight grandchildren, Jason Livingood (Mary Jo), Cory Livingood (Kendra), Ean Livingood (Chelsea), Nicholas Moore (Briana), Dominic and Mackenzie Moore and Hattie and Olivia Kuhns; nine great-grandchildren, Titan, Ryan, Nicholas, Riley, Ava, Tessa, Tristan, Oliver, Olivia and a great-granddaughter due in September; one brother, Marvin Watson (Patti) of Washington; and several nieces and nephews.

Deceased are a son, Gregory Scott Moore, and a brother, John Watson (Sally).

Friends and family will be received to honor Betty's memory from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday in John B. Greenlee Funeral Home, Ltd., 2830 Main Street, Beallsville. Additional visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m., the time of service, Thursday, August 22, in Grace United Methodist Church, Coal Center, with Pastor Ken Custer officiating. Interment will follow in National Cemetery of the Alleghenies, Cecil Township.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to The Residence at Hilltop, 210 Route 837, Monongahela, PA 15063. A guest book and personal condolences may be accessed at www.GreenleeFuneralHome.com.