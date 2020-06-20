Betty V. "Peanut" Hoff, 66, of Canonsburg, passed away Thursday, June 18, 2020, with her family by her side.

She was born June 13, 1954, in Washington D.C., a daughter of Ralph and Betty Thomas Mills.

Betty enjoyed watching her crime show, crossword puzzles and spending time with her family and friends.

On September 23, 1974, she married Wilbert Gary Hoff who survives.

Also surviving are three children, Robert Hoff, Stacy Bennett (Leonard Jr.) and Wilbert Gary Hoff II, all of Canonsburg; four grandchildren, Lennie and Alex Bennett and Sidney and Brianna Hoff; two brothers, Patrick Mills of Maryland and Marty Mills of Tennessee; a sister, Lynn Doney of Tennessee; and several nieces and nephews.

Deceased are two sisters, Sissy Vermillion and Janey Gage; and a brother, Ralph Mills Jr.

A memorial service to celebrate Betty's life will be held at a later date.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the McIlvaine-Speakman Funeral Home Ltd., Robert K. McIlvaine, Owner/Supervisor, 27 Cherry Avenue, Houston, PA 15342.

Condolences may be left by viewing the obituary at www.mcilvaine-speakman.com.