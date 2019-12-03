BettyJean Lloyd, 60, of Beaver Falls, formerly of Strabane, died Saturday, November 30, 2019, in her home, following a lengthy illness.

She was born April 12, 1959, in Washington, a daughter of Juanita "Jean" DeHosse Lloyd of Washington and the late William Lloyd.

Ms. Lloyd attended Canon-McMillan High School and went on to drive a school bus for the Newport News, Va., school district.

Surviving are a son, Anthony J. (Carrie) Vucich of Washington; a brother, Robert L. (JoAnn) Lloyd of Washington; her companion, Guy F. Ruff Jr., with whom she made her home; her extended family, Guy Ruff III and Stevi Kelly; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.

Deceased, in addition to her father, are two brothers, William P. Lloyd and Jay D. Lloyd.

Friends will be received from 1 to 3 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, December 4, in Piatt and Barnhill Funeral Home, 420 Locust Avenue, Washington, where services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, December 5. Interment will follow in Forest Lawn Gardens, McMurray.

Condolences may be expressed at www.piattandbarnhillfh.com. Piatt and Barnhill Funeral Directors, Inc., Charles R. Piatt, owner / supervisor, Lawrence K. Donovan, director, and Andrew C. Piatt, director.