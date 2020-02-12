Beverly A. Kramer, 69, of Midway, died Friday, February 7, 2020, in her home.

She was born September 24, 1950, in Canonsburg, a daughter of John Kramer Sr. and Agnes Lugalia Kramer.

Miss Kramer was a member of St. Alphonsus Roman Catholic Church in McDonald. She enjoyed spending time with her family, fishing and completing internet sales of hard to find brands.

Surviving are her brothers, John (Karen) Kramer of Canonsburg, Kevin (Cindy) Kramer of Burgettstown and Mike Kramer of Midway; nieces and nephews Chris (Shannon) Kramer, Jason (Carrie) Kramer, Marybeth Kramer, Jeffrey Kramer, Keith Kramer, Carly Kramer and Eric Kramer; great-nieces and nephews Cameron and R.J. Kramer; and her companion, David Kelly of Midway.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, William Kramer.

At the request of the deceased, arrangements were private and burial was held in Center Cemetery, Midway.

Arrangements were entrusted to Thomas-Little Funeral Service Inc., 106 St. John Street, Midway, 724-796-3301.