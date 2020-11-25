1/1
Beverly A. Mounts
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Beverly's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Beverly A. Mounts, 82, of Avella, passed away peacefully, from dementia, Tuesday, November 24, 2020, in Evergreen Assisted Living, Washington. She was born December 6, 1937, in Washington, a daughter of the late William C. And Mildred B. Morrison of Washington.

Beverly was a 1956 graduate of Trinity High School.

On June 14, 1958, Beverly married Elmer "Skip" Mounts, the love of her life for 62 years.

She is survived by her three loving children, James R. Mounts (Kim) of Avella, John W. Mounts of Bellville, Texas, Jane A. Bayto (Joseph) of Washington; four grandchildren, Blake, Tristan, Mikayla and Abigayle; and two great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sisters, Betty Jean White, Sandra Hodgens; and brother William Morrison.

Beverly was employed as a laboratory technician at Washington Hospital, Hopewell Township Board of Elections and a homemaker. She greatly enjoyed cooking, baking, antiques, flea markets and spending time with her family.

The healthcare workers at Evergreen Assisted Living and Gateway Hospice provided exceptional care and compassion to Beverly.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, all services will be held privately in Nichol Funeral Home, 1873 E. Maiden Street, Washington, PA 15301.

A guest book may be signed at www.nicholfuneralhome.com.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Observer-Reporter on Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Nichol Funeral Homes
1873 E Maiden St
Washington, PA 15301
(724) 228-3011
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved