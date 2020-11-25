Beverly A. Mounts, 82, of Avella, passed away peacefully, from dementia, Tuesday, November 24, 2020, in Evergreen Assisted Living, Washington. She was born December 6, 1937, in Washington, a daughter of the late William C. And Mildred B. Morrison of Washington.

Beverly was a 1956 graduate of Trinity High School.

On June 14, 1958, Beverly married Elmer "Skip" Mounts, the love of her life for 62 years.

She is survived by her three loving children, James R. Mounts (Kim) of Avella, John W. Mounts of Bellville, Texas, Jane A. Bayto (Joseph) of Washington; four grandchildren, Blake, Tristan, Mikayla and Abigayle; and two great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sisters, Betty Jean White, Sandra Hodgens; and brother William Morrison.

Beverly was employed as a laboratory technician at Washington Hospital, Hopewell Township Board of Elections and a homemaker. She greatly enjoyed cooking, baking, antiques, flea markets and spending time with her family.

The healthcare workers at Evergreen Assisted Living and Gateway Hospice provided exceptional care and compassion to Beverly.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, all services will be held privately in Nichol Funeral Home, 1873 E. Maiden Street, Washington, PA 15301.

A guest book may be signed at www.nicholfuneralhome.com.