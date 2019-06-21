Beverly Ann Davis Must, 85, a longtime resident of Washington, passed away Tuesday, June 18, 2019, at Bellemead Senior Care/Southmont.

Beverly was born April 16, 1934, in Washington, to the late "Hugh" Darsey Davis and the late Clarice "Romaine" Jeffries Davis. She graduated from Washington High School in 1951. Beverly moved to New York and worked as an administrative assistant while raising three daughters.

She was a loving mother and is survived by her daughters, Kim E. Must, Kathleen Must-Detreaux and Shawn Must: and she is the loving grandmother to Destiny A. Detreaux, Sachi D. Detreaux and Lila N. Detreaux.

Beverly was proud of the work she did and the daughters she raised. When she retired she was an assistant to the ambassador to the United Nations for the European Union. After retirement she lived in Kauai, Hawaii, with her daughters. She moved back to Washington after her mother fell ill and needed help. She was a dutiful daughter and then remained in Washington, at the Presbyterian Senior Care Bellemead Apartments.

Beverly loved reading mysteries, playing bingo, attending Bible study and doing crossword puzzles. She was very active in the lives of her daughters. They will miss her greatly.

A Celebration of Life service will be conducted at the Presbyterian Senior Care Chapel at Bellmead/Southmont at 11 a.m. Monday, June 24.