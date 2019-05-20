Beverly Ann Franks Pope, 58, of Masontown, passed away Saturday, May 18, 2019, in UPMC-Presbyterian hospital, Pittsburgh.

She was born April 14, 1961, in Uniontown, a daughter of the late Emanuel "Bud" Franks and Eleanor Franks.

Beverly was a 1979 graduate of Uniontown High School and a 1984 graduate of Duquesne University School of Pharmacy.

In 1984, she started work as a full-time pharmacist for Gabler's Drug, working between each location. She worked her remaining years in Carmichaels, until she retired after working for more than 30 years. Beverly also helped her parents run their local business. the Masontown Sentinel.

She enjoyed retirement and filled her time with hobbies she loved, spending time with family and friends and babysitting two very special children she loved with all her heart, Chance and Isabella Spiker.

She was a member of All Saints Parish, Masontown.

Beverly was predeceased by her parents and brother Keith Franks, who died January 2, 2010.

Beverly was a kind and caring woman all her life. Each and everyday she demonstrated what it meant to work hard, manage a family, show great strength of character during the toughest of situations and give unconditional love and support and compassion to family and friends alike. She always put the needs of others before her own, and was always there when someone needed a friend, a confidant, a shoulder to cry on and a mother.

Left to cherish her memory are her husband, Phillip Pope; son Steven Pope; and two other special individuals she thought of and loved as her own children.

The Grove in Washington, where she spent a portion of her time during her illness, and its nurses took extremely good care of her, kept her spirits up and gave her the will to fight on.

Family and friends will be received from 2 to 8 p.m. Tuesday and until 9:15 a.m., the time of prayers of transfer, Wednesday, May 22, in John S. Maykuth Jr. Funeral Home, 7 River Avenue, Masontown. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10 a.m. in St. Francis of Assisi Parish Church, Footedale, with the Rev. William G. Berkey as celebrant. Interment will be in St. Thomas Cemetery, Footedale.