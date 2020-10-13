Beverly Ann Weaver Winslow, 80, of Waynesburg, passed away Saturday, October 10, 2020, in Waynesburg Health and Rehab, after a prolonged battle with valvular heart disease.

She was born January 7, 1940, in South Bend, Indiana County, to the late William K. Weaver and Marjorie M. Hotham Weaver.

She married Edward Thomas Winslow, her loving husband of 59 years, August 5, 1961.

Beverly was a 1958 graduate of Elderton High School and received an Associate's degree in Housekeeping at Allegheny County Community College in Pittsburgh.

Beverly began working immediately after high school as a secretary at the Elderton School District until she started her family while residing in Kittanning. She returned to the workplace in 1974 at the Moonlight Mushroom Mine in Worthington. After moving to Carmichaels when Ed was transferred to the Hatfield Power Station, she worked in a clothing factory in Ronco. She and a close friend, Vernie, changed jobs to work in housekeeping at the Curry Home in Waynesburg. After a few years she began attending night classes at ACC to earn her associate's degree. Soon after she ascended the corporate ladder to the head of housekeeping and laundry at the Curry Home. She then transferred to Greene County Memorial Hospital as the head of housekeeping. By the time she retired in 2005 she was in charge of housekeeping, laundry, maintenance, safety, the therapy pool and security. There was never a dirty floor on her watch.

Beverly took pride in her family, home and job, raising and educating four children on a shoestring budget. She paid forward her children's inheritance through education and a strong work ethic that is engrained in them all. She was known widely for her baking skills. Her cinnamon and peperoni rolls and plates of cookies will be missed by family and friends.

In 1992, Ed and Bev bought property off of Bull Dog Run Road near Spraggs and built their retirement home – a log cabin. She showed her true country pride decorating in style both inside and out. She enjoyed more than 20 years there with Ed gardening, quilting, baking and collecting baskets and antique glass. She hosted family and friends for the holidays and summer campfire parties. She was a professional shopper of fashion and enjoyed travelling to visit her grandchildren in California. She travelled locally with her quilting group going to classes, shopping and dining out.

Beverly was a devout Catholic and member of St. Matthias Parish. She and Ed were active in the community supporting the Meals on Wheels program and Waynesburg Senior Center.

She is survived by her family, to include husband Edward of Waynesburg; children Doug and Crissy Winslow of Friant, Calif. (Kelsey, Lauren, Kelly/Patrick); Julie Jones of Folsom, Calif. (Jacque/TA, JJ/Isobel and Jessie); Tod and Denise Winslow of Greensburg (Ava); Tim and Theresa Winslow of Fresno, Calif. (Matthew, Krista/Isaac, Palo, Kara). Also newly welcomed to the family are great-grandchildren Caroline, Luke and Millie.

Her brothers, John and Sally Weaver (Kristen) and William and Charlotte Weaver (Billy, Jamie) still reside in Western Pennsylvania.

Beverly's received care and support during her recent decline in health, especially by Aline King – her home caretaker and newest dear friend, her neighbors on Walnut Street especially Dawn Hoar and the caring staff of Amedisys Home Health, Evergreen Personal Care Home and Waynesburg Health and Rehab.

Family and friends will gather for a celebration and remembrance of her life from 1 to 5 p.m. Friday, October 16, in Behm Funeral Home, 182 West High Street, Waynesburg. A prayer service will be held at 4 p.m. in the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Greene County Food Security Partnership, c/o Community Foundation of Greene County, 108 E. High Street, P.O. Box 768, Waynesburg, PA 15370.

