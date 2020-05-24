Beverly Cross, 85, of Waynesburg, died at 9:48 a.m. Friday, May 22, 2020, in Washington Hospital.She was born Friday, November 30, 1934, in Shirley, W.Va., a daughter of the late Harley Hickman and Mildred Wright Hickman.Mrs. Cross was a lifelong resident of Greene County and a member of Bates Fork Baptist Church. She worked in the dietary department of Greene County Memorial Hospital.She is survived by her daughter, Debbie Satterfield of Waynesburg; her son, Ed (Thelma) Cross of Waynesburg; four grandchildren, Todd Satterfield, Jessica Badila, Erin Arnold and Dan Cross; five great-grandchildren; two sisters, Dorothy Kelley of Carmichaels and Caroline Ross of Waynesburg; two brothers, LeRoy "Buck" Hickman and David L. Hickman, both of Waynesburg; and several nieces and nephews.Deceased is one sister, Helen Cox; and four brothers, Darrell "Joe" Hickman, Billie Joe Hickman, William "Diddle" Hickman and James E. Hickman.Due to the restrictions in place due to Covid-19, visitation and service will be private, with Pastor Lanfer Simpson officiating. Milliken and Throckmorton Funeral Home, Inc., Daryl L. Throckmorton owner / director, 197 N. Maiden Street, Waynesburg, PA 15370, has been entrusted with her arrangements. Burial will be private.In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be made to The Humane Society of Greene County, 183 Jefferson Road, Waynesburg, PA 15370.Information is at www.milliken-throckmortonfh.com.
Published in Observer-Reporter on May 24, 2020.