Beverly H. Weaver, 82, of Washington, died Sunday, April 7, 2019, in Greenery Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing, Washington.

She was born October 20, 1936, a daughter of the late Howard C. and Bessie Rutan Humphreys.

Mrs. Weaver was a graduate of Washington High School. She attended Avery United Methodist Church and was a member of United Methodist Women. She was also a member of the Ladies of the Elks at B.P.O.E. #776, Washington.

On May 19, 1956, in Washington, she married Donald R. Weaver, who survives.

Also surviving are two sons, David (Linda) Weaver of Eighty Four and Donald "Chris" Weaver of Florida; sister Lou Colombo of Washington; nieces and nephews.

Deceased are two brothers, Oscar and Bob Humphreys, and three sisters, Vida Hamilton, Betty Scalzo and Edith Organ.

All services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the at . Online condolences may be expressed at www.piattandbarnhillfh.com. Piatt and Barnhill Funeral Directors, Inc., Charles R. Piatt, owner/supervisor, and Lawrence K. Donovan, director.