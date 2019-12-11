Beverly J. Dadowski, 79, of McDonald, passed away Wednesday, November 27, 2019, in Country Meadows, Bridgeville.

She was born September 22, 1940, in Oakdale, a daughter of the late Desire and Geraldine Nix Guyaux.

Beverly was a homemaker and member of St. Alphonsus Roman Catholic Church. She was also a member of the St. Vincent DePaul Society and helped with the polls for elections.

Mrs. Dadowski is survived by her loving husband, Ralph Dadowski of McDonald; children Gregg (Robin) Dadowski of Ohio and Darren Dadowski of McDonald; grandchildren Sheridan (Mike) Bowers, Morgan Dadowski and Cara Dadowski; and brother Bernie Guyaux of Oakdale.

She was preceded in death by her daughter, Lori Coleman.

A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, December 14, in St. Alphonsus Roman Catholic Church, McDonald.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the St. Vincent DePaul Society.

All arrangements are entrusted to Thomas-Little Funeral Service Inc., 314 West Lincoln Avenue, McDonald, 724-926-2800.

