Beverly J. Houston, 82, of Washington, died Monday, July 8, 2019, in Presbyterian SeniorCare, Washington.

She was born January 4, 1937, in Washington, a daughter of the late Charles Thomas and Waeta Hamilton Thomas.

Beverly was a graduate of Trinity High School and worked at Hallmark at the Franklin Mall for many years.

She was a life member of the South Strabane No. 2 Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary.

On November 30, 1957, she married Donald E. Houston, who died July 18, 2017.

Surviving are two children, Mike (Nita) Houston of Washington and Darlene (Ken) Leasure of Prosperity; five grandchildren, Chrissy (Justin) Lotano, Dr. Matthew (Dr. Angelica) Houston, Dr. Kara Houston, John Charles (Courtney) Leasure and Lizi (Matt) Miller; and four great-grandchildren, Gio and Gabby Lotano and Maddie and Michael Houston.

Friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday in William G. Neal Funeral Homes Ltd., 925 Allison Avenue, Washington, where services will be held at noon Tuesday, July 16, with the Rev. Brian Greenleaf officiating. Burial will follow in National Cemetery of the Alleghenies, Cecil Township.

