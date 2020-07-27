Beverly Jean Hainaut, 87, of Cecil, died Friday, July 24, 2020, in Elmcroft Assisted Living, Bridgeville.

She was born October 25, 1932, in Martins Ferry, Ohio, a daughter of the late Wyatt Webb and Jean Pickard Hartley.

She was a member of Good Shepherd Lutheran, Mt. Lebanon, Italian Sons and Daughters of America. She enjoyed shopping, spoiling her grandchildren, and was an avid Christmas cookie baker. She credited her longevity to drinking two beers a day.

She worked as a manager for Food Gallery, Mt. Lebanon.

Surviving are daughters Terri (Tracy) Showalter of Maryland and Rhonda Staples of Cecil; grandchildren Dominic Sinicrope of Florida, Danielle (Jake) Holson of Maryland, Angela (Sean) Jonaitis of Arizona, Emma Showalter of Arizona, Sophie Showalter of California, Samantha (Brian) Mann of Cecil and Scott (Ally) Staples of Burgettstown; and eight great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Frank W. Hainaut Sr.; five brothers, George, Patrick, Ron, Jack and Ken Hartley; and a grandson, Derek Staples.

Private services and interment were held at Jefferson Memorial Park, Saturday, July 25.

Arrangements entrusted to the Coleman-Taylor Funeral Services, 3378 Millers Run Road, Cecil, PA 15321.