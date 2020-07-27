1/1
Beverly Jean Hainaut
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Beverly's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Beverly Jean Hainaut, 87, of Cecil, died Friday, July 24, 2020, in Elmcroft Assisted Living, Bridgeville.

She was born October 25, 1932, in Martins Ferry, Ohio, a daughter of the late Wyatt Webb and Jean Pickard Hartley.

She was a member of Good Shepherd Lutheran, Mt. Lebanon, Italian Sons and Daughters of America. She enjoyed shopping, spoiling her grandchildren, and was an avid Christmas cookie baker. She credited her longevity to drinking two beers a day.

She worked as a manager for Food Gallery, Mt. Lebanon.

Surviving are daughters Terri (Tracy) Showalter of Maryland and Rhonda Staples of Cecil; grandchildren Dominic Sinicrope of Florida, Danielle (Jake) Holson of Maryland, Angela (Sean) Jonaitis of Arizona, Emma Showalter of Arizona, Sophie Showalter of California, Samantha (Brian) Mann of Cecil and Scott (Ally) Staples of Burgettstown; and eight great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Frank W. Hainaut Sr.; five brothers, George, Patrick, Ron, Jack and Ken Hartley; and a grandson, Derek Staples.

Private services and interment were held at Jefferson Memorial Park, Saturday, July 25.

Arrangements entrusted to the Coleman-Taylor Funeral Services, 3378 Millers Run Road, Cecil, PA 15321.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Observer-Reporter on Jul. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Coleman-Taylor Funeral Svcs
3378 Millers Run Rd
Cecil, PA 15321
7247459510
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved