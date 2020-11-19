1/1
Beverly June Patterson
1948 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Beverly's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Beverly June Patterson, 72, of Washington, died Monday, November 16, 2020, in her home.

She was born July 13, 1948, in Washington, a daughter of the late Henry McCartney and Lucille Irwin McCartney.

Mrs. Patterson was a 1967 graduate of Trinity High School. She worked as a bookkeeper for Patterson Construction and as a cashier at Walmart for 15 years.

She attended Hart Avenue Church of the Nazarene.

Mrs. Patterson enjoyed reading, helping with pet rescue, painting ceramic houses and spending time with friends and family.

On July 8, 1982, she married William Herbert Patterson Jr., who died September 11, 2009.

Surviving are a son, Matthew (Danielle) Patterson of Washington; a daughter, Autumn (David) Langham of Princeton, Indiana; eight grandchildren, Charity, Jesse, Lily, Samuel, Joseph, Riley, Zander and Kash.

Deceased is a granddaughter, Joy Langham.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, all services are private.

Arrangements are entrusted to William G. Neal Funeral Homes, Ltd., 925 Allison Avenue, Washington, PA 15301.

Additional information and guest book are available at www.NealFuneralHome.com.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Observer-Reporter on Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
William G. Neal Funeral Homes, Ltd. - Washington
925 Allison Avenue
Washington, PA 15301
(724) 225-8122
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved