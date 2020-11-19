Beverly June Patterson, 72, of Washington, died Monday, November 16, 2020, in her home.

She was born July 13, 1948, in Washington, a daughter of the late Henry McCartney and Lucille Irwin McCartney.

Mrs. Patterson was a 1967 graduate of Trinity High School. She worked as a bookkeeper for Patterson Construction and as a cashier at Walmart for 15 years.

She attended Hart Avenue Church of the Nazarene.

Mrs. Patterson enjoyed reading, helping with pet rescue, painting ceramic houses and spending time with friends and family.

On July 8, 1982, she married William Herbert Patterson Jr., who died September 11, 2009.

Surviving are a son, Matthew (Danielle) Patterson of Washington; a daughter, Autumn (David) Langham of Princeton, Indiana; eight grandchildren, Charity, Jesse, Lily, Samuel, Joseph, Riley, Zander and Kash.

Deceased is a granddaughter, Joy Langham.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, all services are private.

Arrangements are entrusted to William G. Neal Funeral Homes, Ltd., 925 Allison Avenue, Washington, PA 15301.

Additional information and guest book are available at www.NealFuneralHome.com.