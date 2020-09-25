1/1
Beverly Kobert Miller
1941 - 2020
Beverly Kobert Miller, 79, of Washington, passed away Wednesday, September 23, 2020, after a long and courageous battle with Alzheimer's.

She was born July 10, 1941, in Pittsburgh, a daughter of the late John and Pearl Scheibel Kobert.

Beverly was a 1959 graduate of Shaler High School.

She worked for WIC in Washington for many years.

On December 17, 1976, she married Edgar Miller, who died January 1, 2010.

Surviving are a sister, Donna (Mike) Bonfiglio of Shaler; a niece, Erin (Lawrence) Hagan; and a great-niece, Bailee Hagan.

All services are private and entrusted to Piatt and Barnhill Funeral Home.

The family suggests memorial contributions be directed to Presbyterian Senior Care, Southmont Woodside Unit, 835 South Main Street, Washington, PA 15301.

Condolences may be expressed at www.piattandbarnhillfh.com. Piatt and Barnhill Funeral Directors, Inc., Charles R. Piatt, owner/supervisor, Andrew C. Piatt, director.







Published in Observer-Reporter on Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
PIATT-BARNHILL FUNERAL HOME - WASHINGTON
420 LOCUST
Washington, PA 15301
(724) 225-3100
