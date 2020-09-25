Beverly Kobert Miller, 79, of Washington, passed away Wednesday, September 23, 2020, after a long and courageous battle with Alzheimer's.

She was born July 10, 1941, in Pittsburgh, a daughter of the late John and Pearl Scheibel Kobert.

Beverly was a 1959 graduate of Shaler High School.

She worked for WIC in Washington for many years.

On December 17, 1976, she married Edgar Miller, who died January 1, 2010.

Surviving are a sister, Donna (Mike) Bonfiglio of Shaler; a niece, Erin (Lawrence) Hagan; and a great-niece, Bailee Hagan.

All services are private

The family suggests memorial contributions be directed to Presbyterian Senior Care, Southmont Woodside Unit

