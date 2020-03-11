Beverly Rose Gatten, 83, of Washington, passed peacefully Wednesday, March 4, 2020, with her family by her side.

She was born March 13, 1936, in West Brownsville, a daughter of the late Ernest Barnard and Thelma Miller Barnard.

Beverly attended Centerville High School and was the co-owner along with her husband of Wolfdale Garage for many years.

She was Protestant by faith.

Beverly enjoyed crossword puzzles, gardening, boating, water sports and dogs and cats.

She was extremely proud of her family and loved family gatherings.

On December 22, 1953, she married Chester Gatten, who survives.

Also surviving are two sons, Randy (Natalie) Gatten of Bridgeville and Timothy (Fabiola) Gatten of Washington; two daughters, Sherry (Michael) Auld of Washington and LuAnn Gossett of Erie; a sister, Mary Jane Bodden of Florida; 11 grandchildren, Lisa Auld, Aaron Gatten, Justin Gatten, Bradley Auld, Brian Contino, Cassie Gatten, Jessica Tuttle, Travis Gatten, Patsy Tranquilli and Jeremy and MacKenzie Gossett; 14 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Deceased is a brother, John Baum.

At the request of the deceased, all services were private. Arrangements are entrusted to William G. Neal Funeral Homes, 925 Allison Avenue, Washington.

