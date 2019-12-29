Beverly T. Kuhn, 90, of Hershey, formerly of McMurray and Greensburg, passed away December 19, 2019, at the Hershey Medical Center. She was preceded in death in 2015 by her husband, Robert M. Kuhn Sr.

Mrs. Kuhn was born October 29, 1929, in Greensburg, a daughter of the late Thomas S. Truxal Sr. and Elsie Hayden Truxal.

She had worked for many years as a medical secretary for Dr. Bernard Fisher at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center and the Respiratory Therapy Department at Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh.

Beverly is survived by her children, Lisa Baroni of Moon Township, Beverly Hoyer (David) of Morrisville, Robert "Skip" Kuhn Jr. of Ida, Mich. and Lori Kuhn of Hershey; as well as six grandchildren, Ellen, Christopher, Lauren, Emily, Adam and Emma.

She is also survived by her sister, Joy T. Keener of Easton; and a brother, Thomas S. Truxal Jr. of Boone, N.C.

Private interment will be in the Westmoreland County Memorial Park in Greensburg.

In lieu of flowers, the family prefers memorial contributions be made to Living Beyond Breast Cancer or the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network.

Hoover Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc. of Hershey handled the cremation arrangements.

