Bianca Maria Margherita La Capra Dellaria, 98, of Burgettstown died peacefully at home Wednesday, April 17, 2019.

She was born May 12, 1920, in Potenza, Italy, the daughter of the late Francesco La Capra and Elisabetta Ferrone La Capra.

She died approximately three weeks before her 99th birthday. She lived a long, full and adventurous life.

She met her beloved Frank Dellaria in Potenza, Italy in 1943 when, as a member of the U.S. Army Air Corps and an occupying Allied officer, he went looking for an accordion. They were married in Potenza March 19, 1945.

After the war ended in Europe, they moved to Rome where two of their children, Ron and Francee, were born. In 1955, they moved to Burgettstown where their son Marco was later born.

Her passion was spending time with her family and many friends. She loved the arts (particularly ballet and theater), reading, keeping abreast of current events and politics, cooking and baking, traveling to the national parks of the West, and walking.

She was a member of Our Lady of Lourdes parish and the Catholic Daughters.

She was preceded in death by her husband Frank on May 11, 1980, and brothers Raffaello and Aldo La Capra of Potenza.

She is survived by her children Ron (Jocelyn) Dellaria of Pittsburgh, PA, Francee Dellaria (Taccini) and partner Adelmo Rossi of Slovan and Marco (Suzanne) Dellaria, M.D., of Dallas, Texas, her grandson Dario (Kimberly) Taccini of Brookeville, MD, great grandchildren Luca and Matteo Taccini,

Goddaughter Gena (Mark) Melago of Pittsburgh, great goddaughter and namesake Bianca Melago, and numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.

Burial will be private, and the family will hold a celebration of life memorial service with details to follow.

Donations may be made to the , Memphis, Tenn.

