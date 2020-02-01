"When you call, I will come, if alive." Bill 'Poppyseed' Anderson lived by that quote for his family and his friends until January 30, 2020, when he passed away suddenly.

Born February 18, 1951, and from that day forward always clad in Levi jeans, a white t-shirt, and boots, he was a man of his word.

He was a proud member of the 1st Cavalry Division known to his brothers in service as 'Andy' and always managed to bring every dinner table conversation back to Vietnam. He was the original version of Google maps from his years of heavy hauling and could lead his lost children back home with ease, rattling off street names and turns without a second thought. His family endured many hours of the History Channel, pop quizzes about General Custer and being awoken to 'battle stations, battle stations'! Despite his tough exterior, he showed his love through household projects, car repairs, and little black book loans to ensure his family always had everything they needed. He was a provider, a husband, a father, a grandfather, a Vietnam Vet, and a friend who will be greatly missed.

He is survived by his children, Heather (Damian) Crowe, Lacey (Jason) Tau, and Bill (Karen) Anderson; and his grandchildren, Emily, Brendan, Aidan, Connor, Peyton, Harley, and Izzy.

Friends and family will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Sunday, February 2, at Claysville Christian Church, 128 Church Street, Claysville. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Wednesday, February 5, at the Cemetery of the Alleghenies. Those attending the funeral are asked to meet on Wednesday at 1 p.m., at William G. Neal Funeral Homes, Ltd., 925 Allison Avenue, Washington.

Do not send flowers that will simply die – we mean it. In honor of Seed, shake a veteran's hand, send a letter to an active service member or make a memorial contribution to the Nathan Kennedy Scholarship Fund, 75 Landings Drive, Washington PA15301.

Additional information and a guest book are available at www.NealFuneralHome.com.