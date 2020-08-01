Bill Boyers, 76, of Newbern, Tennessee died on Saturday, July 25, 2020, in his home.

He was born Monday, September 27, 1943, in Morgantown, West Virginia, a son of the late Albert Abram Boyers and Gladys Barbara Hartman Boyers.

He was a retired maintenance supervisor for Unnico. Mr. Boyers was an avid fisherman. He shared his love for his Lord while teaching Sunday School for many years to all ages. He was a member of the Trimble First Baptist Church and was presently attending West Dyersburg Church Of Christ. Mr. Boyer was a "True Choctaw" who always enjoyed supporting his children and grandchildren who wore the orange and white.

Funeral services were held on Wednesday, July 29, 2020. Interment followed in Fairview Cemetery in Dyersburg, Tenn.

He leaves to cherish his memory, his wife of forty years, Pat Helm Boyers of Newbern; two sons, Jeff Boyers of Dyersburg, Tenn. and Richie Petty (Jessica) of Dyersburg; two daughters, Lisa Tilley (Joey) of Medina, Tenn., and Angie Stafford (Matt) of Dyersburg; two sisters, Ruth Ann Haines (Russell) of Mt. Morris, Pa. and Barbara Strosnider (Mike) of Florissant, Mo.; nine grandchildren, Lauren Moody, Cayden Stafford, Drae Stafford, Kaleb Petty, Haylee Petty, Madilyn Petty Slater, Haley Petty, Anna Caroline Tilley and Eli Tilley and one great-grandchild

Honoring Mr. Boyers as pallbearers were Cayden Stafford, Drae Stafford, Kaleb Petty, Aaron Pyle, Andrew Pyle, Joey Tilley, Seth Walden and Josh Walden. Honorary pallbearer was Tommy Kelly.

Memorial contributions can be made to the charity of the donor's choice.

Online condolences may be made to the family at johnsonwilliamsfuneralhome.com.