Bill "Pappy" Cook, 75, of Washington, died Thursday, August 20, 2020, in the Washington Hospital.

He was born February 1, 1945, in Baltimore, Md., a son of the late Charles Robert Cook and Beverly Barnes Cook.

Bill was a 1963 graduate of Trinity High School and received an Associate degree in Computer Science. He also took locksmithing courses.

He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy and worked as a self-employed locksmith.

He was the head of Dialysis Department at the university in Morgantown.

Bill was a member of the Church of the Covenant.

He loved children and was a mentor to at-risk kids, who considered him part of their family.

Bill also loved going to the beach, reading to his grandchildren, traveling, especially to historical sites, and playing the piano.

On May 12, 1973, he married Patricia Lowther, who survives.

Also surviving are a daughter, Kristi (Fredy) Carranza of Clarksburg, Md.; a brother, Clint Herbert Cook of Columbia, S.C.; two grandchildren, Alex and Leo; a nephew, Nicholas Cook.

Deceased is a brother, Christopher Cook.

Due to state-mandated Covid-19 restrictions, all services are private.

Arrangements have been entrusted to William G. Neal Funeral Homes Ltd., 925 Allison Avenue, Washington.

Additional information and guest book are available at www.NealFuneralHome.com.







Published in Observer-Reporter on Aug. 22, 2020.
