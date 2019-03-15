Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bill Duane Merriner.

United States Navy, Free Mason

Bill Duane Merriner, 91, of Langeloth, passed away Thursday morning, March 14, 2019, in St. Clair Hospital, Mt. Lebanon.

He was born August 11, 1927, in Hundred, W.Va., a son of the late Robert Lewis Merriner and Eva Merriner Carpenter.

A veteran of the U.S. Navy, he served during World War II and was honorably discharged, a recipient of the World War II Victory Medal.

He retired after 30 years from J&L Steel in Aliquippa.

Mr. Merriner was a member of the Church of Christ in Weirton, W.Va., Richard Vaux Lodge 454, Free and Accepted Masons, in Burgettstown and enjoyed hunting with his sons.

His wife of 71 years, Sophia Scarcella Merriner, whom he married August 24, 1947, survives.

Surviving, in addition to his wife, are four children, Bill D. Merriner and wife Elaine of Follansbee, W.Va., Rita Yvonne Baileys and husband Ray of Jefferson Hills, Robert Lewis Merriner and wife Deborah of Annandale, Va., and Ronald Lee Merriner and wife Cindy of Burgettstown; grandchildren Amanda Hixenbaugh, Alyssa Feaster, Michael and Jason Baileys and Trisha, Christy, Carrie, Lindsay, Chelsea and Loni Merriner; great-grandchildren Abby, Meg, Aidan, D.J., Jonathan, Amelia, Ben, Julia, Natasha and Austin; and several nieces and nephews.

Deceased, in addition to his parents, are a brother, Delvin, and two sisters, Ernie and Velma.

Friends will be received from 10 a.m. until the time of Masonic and funeral services officiated by Minister Steven Smith Bauer at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 16, in Lee & Martin Funeral Home, 73 Highland Avenue, Burgettstown. Private family interment with full military honors accorded by the U.S. Navy will follow in Forest Lawn Gardens, McMurray.

If so desired, memorial donations may be made in his memory to Burgettstown Community Library, 2 Kerr Street, Burgettstown, PA 15021.