Billie Jo Ferrari Smiley, 72, of West Alexander, passed away Thursday, November 14, 2019, in Washington Hospital.

She was born May 16, 1947, in Uniontown, a daughter of the late William and Rita Mae Ferrari.

She was a graduate of California State College, where she earned a bachelor's degree in education.

On August 31, 1968, she married Terry L. Smiley, who survives.

She retired from McGuffey School District after teaching for 30 years. She was Catholic by faith.

Surviving, in addition to her husband, is a son, Shawn C. Smiley (Rebecca) of Washington.

Her parents and an infant brother predeceased her.

A memorial service is being planned for a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Citizens Library of Washington, 55 S. College Street, Washington, PA 15301, https://www.washlibs.org/citizens. Arrangements are being handled by Behm Funeral Homes Inc., Jefferson, Gregory P. Rohanna, supervisor.

Condolences may be offered at www.behm-funeralhomes.com.