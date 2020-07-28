Billy "Bill" Charles Dulaney, 72, of Marianna, died Friday, July 24, 2020, in Washington Health System. He was born July 26, 1947, in Marianna, a son of the late Arthur James and Anna J. Cavins Dulaney.

He was a graduate of Bethlehem Center High School. He then proudly served in the United States Army, where he was stationed in French Fort from 1968-1969. He earned the rank of commander sergeant and section chief. He was Presbyterian by faith.

Bill was a member of Steele Lillie American Legion Post 744 of Marianna and was also involved in the Veterans of Foreign Wars.

On April 28, 1972, he married the late Billie B. Dulaney, with whom he shared 46 years of marriage before her passing December 20, 2018.

He is survived by three children, Mary Blaze, Denise (Vincent) Taylor, Shannon (Jason Seaman) Dulaney; two brothers, Larry (Barbara) Dulaney, Allen (Diane) Dulaney; sister Dora Dulaney; three grandchildren, Justin (Samantha) Dranzo, Amber Taylor, Amanda Blaze; four step-grandchildren, Emma, Garret, Daniel and Elizabeth Seaman; and three great-grandchildren, Charlize, Anthony and Jackson Dranzo; as well as several nieces and nephews.

Deceased, in addition to his wife and parents, are two sisters, Joann (Ken) Gilpin and Patricia (Mike) Bruno.

At the request of the deceased, services will be privately held at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies. Funeral services are entrusted to Nichol Funeral Home, Marianna-Washington.

A guest book may be signed at www.nicholfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to a veterans charity of one's choice.