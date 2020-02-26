Billy J. Myers, 30, of Carmichaels, passed away Saturday, February 22, 2020.

He was born Saturday, April 29, 1989, in Uniontown, the son of David and Katherine Thorne Myers.

Billy was predeceased by his grandfather, Stanley E. Myers.

He was a member of Cross Point Assembly of God in Carmichaels, a 2010 graduate of Carmichaels Senior High School and attended PathWays Southwestern Pennsylvania Adult Training Facility in Waynesburg.

Left to cherish his memory are his parents, David and Kathy Myers; sisters, Shelby Russ and husband Steven, Eden Wrick and husband Benjamin; nieces, Kamaya Russ, Mila Wrick; nephew, Kael Wrick; grandparents, Kenneth and Bonnie Sines, Connie Fabery Myers; and numerous aunts and uncles.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, February 27 and until 10 a.m., the hour of service, with Pastor Andrew Gump officiating, Friday, February 28, in the Terravecchia-Haky Home For Funerals, Inc., 515 North Main Street, Masontown.

Interment will follow in Church Hill Cemetery, McClellandtown.

If you wish to leave an online condolence for the family, please visit our website: www.terravecchia-hakyfh.com.